Everything that was Revealed at Yesterday's State of Play

Sony recently held its first State of Play presentation for 2023, and it's fair to say after the Xbox showcase that ended with the shadow dropping of Hi-Fi Rush, and the Nintendo Direct that gave us Metroid Prime Remastered, there were definitely some high expectations put on this event. Find out if it lived up to those expectations and what was revealed as we dive into all the games showcased yesterday.

Sony kicked off its State of Play focusing on the PS VR2. This came as a surprise to very few, considering the new VR headset has just released. We were treated to five games coming to the PS VR2 sometime this year, and they are as follows.

1. Foglands

Set in a strange, underground community threatened by a toxic fog, Well Told Entertainment's debut title looks like an intriguing VR shooter. As you battle against strange creatures populating the world around you, you'll end up making a deal with a mysterious figure known as The Stranger, who grants you boons and as many tries as you need in hunting down a great beast. With just enough intrigue to separate it from some other VR shooters on the market, The Foglands may be one to watch.

2. Green Hell - 2023

Green Hell is a game that's been available since 2019, but its VR release only came about last year. Set in a hostile Amazonian jungle, Green Hell is a survival game that sees you forced to find ways to survive when the only thing you're armed with at first is a radio.

3. Synapse

At first we thought we were looking at some sort of Death Stranding VR spin-off, as Synapse's trailer opened with the player walking through a beach of black sand. Like The Foglands, Synapse is a VR shooter, though it seems there's more than just gunplay at the latter's heart. In the trailer, we see in the player's left hand, they control certain powers such as telekinesis, in somewhat of a similar vein to Arkane's Deathloop.

4. Journey to Foundation

In a spin-off from the popular Foundation book series by Isaac Asimov, Journey to Foundation is a sci-fi VR game that also has shooting elements combined with a few gadgets that can support you in combat, but there seems to be a strong focus on the narrative in this game, too. You'll have to navigate "a galaxy in chaos", according to the description of the game's announcement trailer, and "uncover a dire truth that could change history."

Before Your Eyes is a BAFTA-winning, first-person narrative game that at first will appear strange to anyone just viewing the trailer. However, after releasing in 2021, the game saw wide critical acclaim due to its strong storytelling. Unlike most of the other titles revealed for the PS VR2, Before Your Eyes is not a shooter, and instead gives you more of a "game as an experience" style of play, as you work to uncover the truth behind the lost soul you're playing as.

Destiny 2: Lightfall - 28th of February 2023

Following the reveal of these five titles, Sony moved away from VR for the remainder of the presentation, and showed us some new and interesting titles coming to PlayStation. The next game that was shown off was Destiny 2's latest expansion, Lightfall, which was given a new launch trailer ahead of its release next week. While we didn't get a lot of gameplay in this new trailer, we saw a bunch of action hyping up the latest story coming to the Destiny universe as the Traveller once again finds itself under threat.

Tchia - 21st of March 2023

Moving away from galaxy-destroying action, we took a much more relaxed turn next as a new trailer gave us another look at the calming sandbox experience that is Tchia. Not only did we get some gameplay here, but we also found out Tchia would be coming to the game catalogue for PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers when it launches on the 21st of March, 2023.

PlayStation Plus Games - March 2023

We then got a look at the games coming to PS Plus next month. Starting off with the Essential tier, subscribers will get access to Battlefield 2042, Minecraft Dungeons, and Code Vein. In the game catalogue, we'll soon be able to grab Immortals: Fenyx Rising, Ghostwire Tokyo, Rainbow Six: Extraction, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and the aforementioned Tchia as well.

Humanity - May 2023

Have you ever asked yourself what it would be like to be a spiritual dog controlling huge queues of humans as they seemingly walk towards the rapture? No? Neither have I, but Humanity still looks like an incredibly intriguing game anyway. What looks to be a fairly simple puzzle title already looks like it's got a lot of layers to it, as you also have to prevent your massive line of people from being attacked by the mysterious Others in what can end up as huge battles. Humanity also has its own level builder and PS VR2 functionality, so it appears there is a lot to unpack here.

Goodbye Volcano High - 15th of June 2023

Goodbye Volcano High appears to be what you get when you mix Life is Strange with Guitar Hero and sprinkle in a heap of feathered dinosaurs. A narrative game centred around a high school group of friends who also have a band together, Goodbye Volcano High was initially announced in June 2020, but later this year we'll finally get our hands on it.

Naruto X Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections - 2023

Combining key moments from the Naruto manga with its gameplay, this action fighting game is a tribute to the long-standing rivalry between Naruto and Sasuke, as you'll be able to relive their most epic moments through in-game custcenes and battling. With a trailer full of flashy anime effects and shouting, it appears Naruto X Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections will be most applicable to those who have a long history with and love for the manga series.

Baldur's Gate 3 - 31st of August 2023

Opening with a monologue from J.K. Simmons, who has been given a creepy head of hair in the game, Baldur's Gate 3 combines the tabletop world of Dungeons & Dragons with top-down, Diablo-style gameplay. While it has been in a beta form for some time, now we can finally begin to look forward to the release of Baldur's Gate 3, alongside the announcement of the exclusive PS5 version.

Wayfinder - Coming soon

Take yourself and your friends to a fantasy RPG in Wayfinder, which allows you to explore an interesting world and take on difficult dungeons. You can even modify these dungeons for better rewards if you're feeling particularly strong. Wayfinder's beta period was also revealed as a part of its State of Play trailer, and it begins on the 28th of February.

Street Fighter 6 - 2nd of June, 2023.

As part of a dual showing by Capcom at the State of Play event, we saw three minutes of Street Fighter 6 gameplay alongside the reveal of three more charaters. The first reveal was fan-favourite Zangief, who showed off his pro-wrestling inspired moves and his heavy-hitting combat style. Next to be showcased was newcomer Lily, who also looks as though she can pack a punch as she dismantled Blanka. The third and final character to be showcased was Cammy, who sports a different look in Street Fighter 6 but can still make us wince as she twists her opponents until they snap.

Resident Evil 4 - 24th of March 2023

The Resident Evil 4 Remake is the latest for the iconic series, and arguably the most anticipated as well. Giving us another look at Leon's revamped horrific adventure, we get a good look at combat in the latest trailer, and some more details for the Resident Evil 4 Remake are confirmed as well, such as the addition of Mercenaries mode.

Rounding off the State of Play presentation was 15 minutes of gameplay and information from Rocksteady's latest title. There was quite a lot of anticipation around Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, but there's definitely an emphasis on the "was" here, as it seemed Rocksteady and WB Games must have some sort of a bet on how quickly they can derail the hype on this game. It was up to this gameplay showcase to get excitement up once more after people heard about the live service elements coming to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and yet the design and combat reeked of adequacy. Of course, this is just a first look and there isn't really enough evidence to panic just yet, but when we're yet again exposed to an inventory screen that implies a never-ending grind for the biggest numbers and the brightest colours of gear, it doesn't inspire confidence.

So, that was yesterday's State of Play. What are you looking for most from the event?