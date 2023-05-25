Everything that PlayStation showed off at last night's showcase

HQ

Bloodborne 2? The Last of Us Multiplayer? Hollow Knight: Silksong being shadow launched? Sadly, none of these things happened at last night's PlayStation Showcase. But, very few people in their right mind should have expected them to. Instead, we got some nice surprises and more than a few interesting things to talk about, even if the show still felt somewhat lacking compared to what it could have delivered.

But, if you didn't manage to catch the showcase last night, or need a reminder of that indie game with the trippy graphics, we've got you covered as we run through everything that was shown last night. As a side note, we won't be covering the VR games here with one exception, as most of those announcements weren't really drumming up the hype.

Without further ado, then, let's get started with Fairgame$, the title that had pretty much everyone at Gamereactor thinking we were starting with a Hyenas cinematic trailer. Fairgame$ is a live-action extraction shooter based around a world where people are stealing from the mega-rich in elaborate and dangerous heists. It sounds a lot like Hyenas, and even the font was similar, so hopefully Fairgame$ can pull itself out of that comparison sooner rather than later.

Next up in the list was Helldivers II, which has dropped the original birds-eye view of the first game to give us co-op, third-person, bug-shooting action. In what looks like an homage to Starship Troopers, we're interested to see whether this game is as fun as its first trailer made it look. It'll release later this year on PS5 and PC.

Immortals of Avenum got a new trailer, too, showcasing a bit more of the world and story that we'll experience when the game launches this summer. Not much more to say here, as we've already seen a lot of the magical combat and smooth visuals from the latest title in an increasingly impressive EA Originals line-up. Immortals of Avenum launches on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC on 20 July 2023.

We then got our first big surprise of the night, as we got a trailer for Ghostrunner 2. Now, we did know about the game before last night, but we'd not seen anything from it, and even from a short glimpse, it already looks like it's going to hook fans back into the dystopian world and fast-paced combat.

Phantom Blade: Zero was up next, showcasing some intricate swordplay and a game world that looks like what you'd get if you combined the oddities of NieR with the sombre tones of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. It's technically a rebirth of the original Rainblood, according to the PS Blog, but built on Unreal Engine 5. We've not got any release date details for this one, but stay tuned as more news is set to come out in the future.

We then step from a gritty action game towards the beautiful visuals players of Journey and Abzú will recognise. Entitled Sword of the Sea, the game showed off a short trailer depicting its main, sword-wielding character surfing on their weapon through vast oceans and sand dunes. No release window again here, and just a promise of it coming to PS5 somewhere down the line.

After Sword of the Sea it was time for The Talos Principle 2. Originally announced way back in 2016, this is the first we've seen of the game in some time. The trailer didn't give us too much information, but fans of the original puzzle game will be happy to know its sequel is set to launch this year.

We then jumped over to Neva, an indie game with stylised visuals that already looks as if it will break our hearts. Coming from Nomada Studio and Devolver Digital, Neva looks to launch next year.

We then took to the high seas for Cat Quest: Pirates of the Purribean, which looks like a charming little indie title where you, as expected from the name, really, play as a cat. Like Neva, this is also set for a 2024 release.

Going even further into the weird pipeline, we then took a look at Sony's answer to Splatoon. Foamstars appears to take a lot of inspiration from the Nintendo hit, except swap paint out for soap and squids for real people. No release info on this one.

The Plucky Squire came next, which is another Devolver title. Set in a picture book, the game features an interesting mechanic that sees our titular plucky squire be able to jump from the page into the real world. It launches this year.

The ultimate destruction simulator in Teardown came after that with its console versions. If you're looking to just wreck stuff, you'll want to keep an eye on this one as it prepares to launch this year.

One of the big daddies came next in the Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater remake. Unfortunately, we didn't see more than a short cinematic here, but even the fact it's been confirmed is enough to get us hyped.

If you're looking for another sandbox experience for when you wrap up Tears of the Kingdom, Towers of Aghasba may have you covered. A unique world and plenty of interesting creatures make this game stand out, at least for now. No release date information at all here, though.

Final Fantasy XVI was next up on our list, with another trailer showing off all that we'll be sinking our teeth into when the game launches next month. If you're not already onboard by now, this trailer could swing you.

After Final Fantasy XVI we got another big name in Alan Wake 2, which gave us our first proper look at Remedy's upcoming psychological horror game. We know now we're getting two protagonists this time around, and some really impressive visuals on top. Keep an eye out for this one when it launches on the 17th of October 2023.

We're not done with big names or October releases yet, as Assassin's Creed Mirage came up after. We got a look at some combat, the open world, and more in this trailer, alongside the confirmation that it would release on the 12th of October, 2023.

Phew, we can take a little breather now as we get a much more chilled out game in Revenant Hill, the trailer to which just showed us a cartoon cat making their way up a hill to meet with a skeleton. If that sounds like your type of thing, keep an eye out for more news to come on it.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink popped up next, giving us a look at some of the characters we'll meet, monsters we'll fight, and world we'll explore. The game is coming our way this Winter.

Our little rest didn't last too long as Street Fighter 6 showed off its story next. It appears that your custom character gets all the limelight in Street Fighter 6, as they team up with and face off against legends from the franchise. Street Fighter 6 launches on the 2nd of June.

Here's the indie game with trippy visuals I was talking about before. Ultros looks like a metroidvania on acid, complete with interesting backgrounds and some uncanny enemies to fight, it launches in 2024.

Tower of Fantasy, the free-to-play, open-world RPG came next, giving us another look at the game that has been available since 2021. Now, it's finally being brought to PS4 and PS5 this Summer.

Our first look at Dragon's Dogma 2 came next, showing us a lot of intimidating creatures and great visuals. Fans of the original game have been waiting for this one for years now, so hopefully that wait is nearly at its end.

Coinciding with the recently released trailer for the Five Nights at Freddy's movie, we got a new trailer for Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2. Not much to say here, if you're already on the animatronic bandwagon you're likely going to enjoy this one.

Now it was time for a bunch of VR games to be showcased. Unfortunately, very few of them caught the eye, apart from the first one displayed, which was Resident Evil 4 in VR, which is currently only in development for the PS VR2.

Bungie had a big double-billing up next, showing its upcoming PvP extraction shooter Marathon, which brings the studio back to its roots, and a teaser for a Destiny 2 showcase, which gave us the return of Cayde-6.

We got another dose of sci-fi soon after with a cinematic trailer for Concord, an upcoming title from PlayStation Studios and Firewalk. It's coming in 2024 to PS5 and PC, so we'll expect to hear more later.

Then, before the final gameplay trailer shown at this year's showcase, we got the announcement of Project Q, a handheld gaming device, and PlayStation's first ever earbuds.

Finally, then, after a lot of stuff shown off, we finally got a closer look at Marvel's Spider-Man 2, with a good dose of gameplay mixed in with a cinematic trailer for Kraven the Hunter. It seems Peter Parker is endorsing the use of the Venom suit this time around, and it'll give him some extra combat abilities as he allows the symbiote to work in tandem with his Spidey powers. Sadly, we didn't get a concrete release date for the game, and we're still sticking with the loose Fall 2023.

What did you think of the PlayStation Showcase?