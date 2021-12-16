Everything in the Senua's Saga: Hellblade II trailer was in-engine

HQ

While we were really stunned by the amazing The Matrix Awakens concept released during The Game Awards last weekend, it wasn't really a game and "only" ran in 30 FPS. But there was another true stunner shown as well, which was a trailer for Ninja Theory's Senua's Saga: Hellblade II.

It looked so impressive that many people thought it was CGI, despite the fact the host Geoff Keighley assured us it was all in-engine. Now one of the developers has decided to set things straight, and explains on Twitter that not only was it in-game, it was recorded with someone in the team playing. He also writes:

"Some audio notes about our gameplay trailer: https://youtu.be/fukYzbthEVU

-Almost all 3d sounds use Project acoustics and spatial audio: incredible technologies.

-Everything in this demo is in engine, real time, no tricks. This is real. As such not everything is perfect(yet :D)"

You can check out the highly impressive trailer below.