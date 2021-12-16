Cookies

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Everything in the Senua's Saga: Hellblade II trailer was in-engine

Ninja Theory: "Everything in this demo is in engine, real time, no tricks."

While we were really stunned by the amazing The Matrix Awakens concept released during The Game Awards last weekend, it wasn't really a game and "only" ran in 30 FPS. But there was another true stunner shown as well, which was a trailer for Ninja Theory's Senua's Saga: Hellblade II.

It looked so impressive that many people thought it was CGI, despite the fact the host Geoff Keighley assured us it was all in-engine. Now one of the developers has decided to set things straight, and explains on Twitter that not only was it in-game, it was recorded with someone in the team playing. He also writes:

"Some audio notes about our gameplay trailer: https://youtu.be/fukYzbthEVU
-Almost all 3d sounds use Project acoustics and spatial audio: incredible technologies.
-Everything in this demo is in engine, real time, no tricks. This is real. As such not everything is perfect(yet :D)"

You can check out the highly impressive trailer below.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

