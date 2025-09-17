"Everything I touch turns to poop," says MindsEye actor

HQ

How much of a video game can be saved by its acting? Not much, but actor Alex Hernandez seems to think he's got the opposite of the Midas touch when it comes to working in games after starring in the panned Mafia III and MindsEye.

Speaking on the FRVR podcast, Hernandez spoke about how the reception to the games he's starred in has knocked his confidence. "It's a difficult thing to spend two-and-a-half years on a project that you're really proud of and you're proud of your contribution to it. And I only had positive experiences working on it. The people I was working with, I was proud for them, of them, I wanted it to be a success for them just as much for myself," he said.

"Just the response... I was like, 'I might never work in a game again,'" he continued, adding that he wonders whether it's his bad luck that brings these games down. "'Do I have, like, the opposite of the golden touch? Like the shit-brown touch? Everything I touch turns to poop?"

Hernandez did acknowledge that he can't control much of what makes a game succeed or fail, but because his face is on the cover, he also knows a lot of vitriol can be directed at him. A shame that his major projects so far haven't panned out, but there's always the next one.