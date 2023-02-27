Everything Everywhere All at Once wins the most SAG awards of all-time

HQ

The Screen Actors Guild or SAG awards are a celebration of the people that help bring the characters we love to life either for movies or TV shows. Recently, the 29th SAG awards took place and the film categories at the event were dominated by Everything Everywhere All at Once.

In every category it was nominated for, Everything Everywhere All at Once took home an award, including another win for Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan, who earned themselves the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role respectively.

Jamie Lee Curtis took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, where she was nominated alongside Stephanie Hsu, who also starred in the film. Finally, Everything Everywhere All at Once took home the trophy for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, bringing its grand total of awards up to four. This is a record-breaking amount of wins for a single film at the SAG awards.

What did you think of Everything Everywhere All at Once? Check out the rest of the winners here.