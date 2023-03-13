Everything Everywhere All at Once is the most awarded movie of all-time

HQ

Everything Everywhere All at Once has been picking up tonnes of awards. From BAFTAs to SAG awards, it is clear the multiverse-spanning movie is a favourite from 2022. However, with 158 major accolades (according to IGN) Everything Everywhere All at Once has become the most-awarded movie of all time.

It has surpassed The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King to win the title, and didn't even need the 7 awards it picked up at last night's Oscars to do so.

Everything Everywhere All at Once has seen some historic moments during awards season, picking up the first win for an ensemble Asian cast at the SAG awards, earning Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Ke Huy Quan their first Oscars.

