Marvel's Avengers

Everything about Marvel's Avengers: War for Wakanda in one trailer

Get a tour of the new environment, see Black Panther in action, learn about the new enemy types and more.

When Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics announced that Marvel's Avengers' War for Wakanda expansion would launch on August 17 they also promised us a War Table show detailing most of the stuff included the day before. They kept their word.

The approximately 14 minute-long show you can see below starts with a trailer that gives a quick overview of War of Wakanda's story before diving deeper into everything else. This includes Black Panther's abilities that makes him seem like a mix of Black Widow and Hulk with some additional spectral help, the new enemy types, how Wakanda as a biome will be both similar and different to the ones we already have, Klaw and Crossbones as villains, the extensive and great tweaks of the menus, and more. Basically, there's absolutely no doubt that this will be the biggest expansion of the game so far, by far. Does it sound like enough to keep you interested or bring you back?

Marvel's Avengers

Marvel's AvengersScore

Marvel's Avengers
REVIEW. Written by Eirik Hyldbakk Furu

"It delivers one of the best stories of this generation, one that can keep up with the most iconic storylines in the Marvel universe."



