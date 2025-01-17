Everyone's favourite stalker returns for You's grand finale in April

HQ

It's been a long journey filled with twisted turns but the story of Joe Goldberg is finally coming to an end. Netflix's You is soon set to return for its fifth and final season, and with that being the case, the streamer has now slapped a date on when this next batch of episodes will debut.

Starring Penn Badgely back in the leading role of the captivating stalker, You's fifth season will land on Netflix on April 24. The good news is that unlike former seasons, this won't be split into multiple parts, as instead all 10 episodes will arrive on the same day.

As for what we can expect from You: Season 5, Joe will be returning to where it all started, his first stomping ground of New York City. While there, he will be attempting to live a happy and perfect life, up until ghosts of his past begin appearing and threatening everything he has built.

The final season will also star Joe's wife Kate (played by Charlotte Ritchie), but also a collection of others including the young woman Bronte portrayed by Madeline Brewer, Joe's brother-in-law Teddy (Griffin Matthews), Joe's twin-sisters Raegan and Maddie, both played by Anna Camp, but there will also be "a familiar face from Joe's past" that will torment him. Who exactly that refers to, you will just have to catch the final season when it arrives in April.