Everyone wants to stop Microsoft from buying Activision

There have been plenty of rumours surrounding Microsoft's planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard. So much so that both public and private sectors have discussed the risk of a monopolised situation. One of the latest antitrust lawsuits filed by private parties against Microsoft has been dismissed by a federal judge named Jacqueline Corley in San Francisco. She wrote the following:

"Plaintiffs' general allegation that the merger may cause 'higher prices, less innovation, less creativity, less consumer choice, decreased output, and other potential anticompetitive effects' is insufficient".

The plaintiffs have been given 20 days to fix the flaws in their original lawsuit. This has nothing to do with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's attempt to block the deal from going through before it is expected to be finalised in June 2023.

