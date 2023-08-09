Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Uncharted

"Everyone" wants to make another Uncharted movie

The producer joins the list of people eager to continue Nathan Drake's adventure on the big screen.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Martin enjoyed last year's Uncharted movie far more than I did, but it's definitely not a bad adventure. That's why it was fun to see the post-credits scene teasing a sequel and it doing fairly well commercially. Not that this necessarily meant another one was a given. Tom Holland didn't sound especially eager to return as Nathan Drake and has gone through a few things since then. Fortunately, it sounds like the folks with the money want to bring more Uncharted to cinemas.

Producer Charles Roven sounds very enthusiastic when asked if he wants to make another Uncharted movie in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter:

"Oh yeah! We had a really good time with that movie. The fans really liked the movie, and people who didn't know anything about the game really liked the movie. So we are definitely looking to make another one of those."

Combine this with Sony Pictures and director Ruben Fleischer already stating they would like to make more Uncharted movies, and it seems pretty safe to say we'll see more of Nathan Drake, Sully, Chloe and other beloved characters from Naughty Dog's amazing universe on the big screen again in the future.

Uncharted

Related texts



Loading next content