"Everyone" wants to make another Uncharted movie

Martin enjoyed last year's Uncharted movie far more than I did, but it's definitely not a bad adventure. That's why it was fun to see the post-credits scene teasing a sequel and it doing fairly well commercially. Not that this necessarily meant another one was a given. Tom Holland didn't sound especially eager to return as Nathan Drake and has gone through a few things since then. Fortunately, it sounds like the folks with the money want to bring more Uncharted to cinemas.

Producer Charles Roven sounds very enthusiastic when asked if he wants to make another Uncharted movie in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter:

"Oh yeah! We had a really good time with that movie. The fans really liked the movie, and people who didn't know anything about the game really liked the movie. So we are definitely looking to make another one of those."

Combine this with Sony Pictures and director Ruben Fleischer already stating they would like to make more Uncharted movies, and it seems pretty safe to say we'll see more of Nathan Drake, Sully, Chloe and other beloved characters from Naughty Dog's amazing universe on the big screen again in the future.