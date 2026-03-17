Everyone seems to hate Keanu Reeves for some reason in Apple TV's Outcome

A few weeks ago, Apple TV presented the first glimpses at Outcome, the next major exclusive film that will be debuting on the streaming platform. This is a comedy movie that is the next directorial effort from Jonah Hill and it's quite a promising looking flick, especially if we hone in on the cast.

For one, Outcome is headlined by Keanu Reeves, who here appears as a struggling former major movie star known as Reef Hawk, who is attempting to return to the spotlight after five years away while dealing with a crippling drug addiction. To help him achieve this goal is his friend and manager played by Cameron Diaz, all while Hill appears in an unrecognisable form too as another confidant of Reeves' protagonist. There are then major cameos from stars like Martin Scorsese, Laverne Cox, and more.

The synopsis for Outcome further teases what the film will offer:

"Outcome is a dark comedy that centers on Reef Hawk (Reeves), a beloved Hollywood star who must dive into the depths of his hidden demons after he is extorted with a mysterious video that's sure to shatter his image and end his career. With the support of his lifelong besties, Kyle (Diaz) and Xander (Bomer), along with his crisis lawyer, Ira (Hill), Reef embarks on a soul-searching journey to make amends with anyone he could have possibly wronged in hopes of identifying the blackmailer. Co-writer and director Hill brings a unique lens to Reef's wild but spiritually cleansing, nostalgic and eye-opening trip down memory lane, where confronting his past might be the only way to rescue his future."

The premiere date for Outcome is set for April 10, meaning in around three weeks, you will be able to catch the movie on Apple's streaming platform.