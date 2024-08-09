Everyone is sexy in Joey King's next Netflix film

What would a world be like where everyone is objectively attractive? This is the exact question that Netflix's upcoming movie Uglies is looking to explore when it arrives on the streamer next month.

The film is set in a world where at the age of 16, every single person is forced to undergo cosmetic surgery to be made pretty. The plot revolves around Joey King's Tally, who ahead of getting her turn to undergo the knife, must pivot and attempt to find her friend who has run away to avoid the surgical procedure.

Uglies also stars Laverne Cox and Chase Stokes, and with it set to debut on Netflix on September 13, you can see the official synopsis and trailer below.

"In a futuristic world that imposes a cosmetic surgery at 16, Tally is eager for her turn to join the rest of society. But when a friend runs away, Tally embarks on a journey to save her that upends everything she thought she wanted."