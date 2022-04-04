Everybody's Golf to lose all online features in September

HQ

It has been revealed that the PS4 game Everybody's Golf will soon be losing its online mode features. Mentioned in an update on the game's PlayStation Store entry, it's noted that Everybody's Golf will still be functional after September, but that it will only operate as an offline mode-only title.

"Online servers for Everybody's Golf will shut down on 30th September 2022. All online features (including online multiplayer modes) will cease on that date. You will still be able to play and enjoy the game in single-player offline modes."

As for what exactly the game will be losing come September 30, this will range from rankings and being able to participate in international tournaments, to open course selection, reporting players, and even being able to acquire certain Trophies. Essentially, if you have been working toward that elusive Platinum Everybody's Golf Trophy, be sure to get it done before September 30.