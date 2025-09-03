HQ

After eight years of waiting, Everybody's Golf is finally back, and it's immediately apparent that developer Hyde and Bandai Namco have focused on making the game both accessible and colourful. Right from the first tee, it's clear that this is a game that wants to be fun and playful, with its familiar three-button swing that's easy to learn but still offers a challenge if you want to master every shot. The classic mechanics are easy to understand, but just like in previous games in the series, there's a depth that allows more experienced players to hone their precision and strategic planning. This has always been the strength of Everybody's Golf, with it being both accessible to new players and offering more experienced players opportunities to develop their skills.

Aile and Mizuki are initially the only playable characters, but they are quickly joined by many more golf enthusiasts.

The game's different modes are a big part of why Everybody's Golf Hot Shots feels so varied and constantly refreshing. The standard mode delivers the classic golf experience, with a focus on precision, strategy, and understanding the unique challenges of each course. Here, you need to read the terrain, plan your shots, and master the wind's effect on the ball. Tournaments and online mode add further challenges and goals, where you can compete against both AI and other players, making each match a little more exciting.

But for those who want something more chaotic and playful, there is the Wacky Golf mode, where the courses are filled with tornadoes, monoliths, slides, and other unexpected obstacles. Tornadoes can suddenly throw the ball away, monoliths block the way, and slides send the ball in completely unexpected directions. There are also more subtle obstacles, such as moving platforms, water pumps that change the ball's trajectory, and small loops that require both timing and precision to navigate successfully. The combination of these crazy elements means that you never really know what will happen next, which creates both laughter and frustration. Even the more experienced players have to think carefully, as the strategy is not only about power and direction, but also about timing and adapting to the dynamic elements on the course. It's a perfect blend of chaos and control, and Wacky Golf mode quickly becomes a favourite for those who want a more playful and unpredictable experience.

The more time you spend with your caddy, the stronger your relationship will become.

One of the most charming surprises is Pac-Man's appearance as a guest player. It's a small but fun detail that breaks things up and shows that the developers have added little, unexpected touches to keep the player engaged. Pac-Man is not just a cosmetic guest, but is integrated in a way that makes him feel like part of the game world, and it's these small touches that make the game stand out from other titles in the genre.

The cutscenes that tie the courses and game modes together are another story, however. They are often quite drawn out, and the story itself never really manages to engage. It follows a classic setup where the characters interact between competitions, but the dialogue is repetitive and the voice actors have too few expressions, which makes the scenes quickly become monotonous. For those hoping for a strong narrative experience, this is a disappointment. It becomes clear that the main focus is on the golf itself rather than the story, and although the cutscenes provide some humour and charm, they are not enough to lift the whole experience. Sometimes it feels as if they are just filler between courses, something the player has to endure rather than something that enriches the experience. When Hyde has even made it possible to play through each character's story without cutscenes, it's clear that they themselves doubted whether they were satisfied with the final product.

If you hit a real bull's-eye, your ball will start to burn - that's an old trick.

Another aspect that really enhances the game is the amount of content that can be unlocked. Players can collect new characters, each with their own strengths and weaknesses, and a large number of cosmetic items such as clothing, clubs, accessories, and special effects. Collecting these rewards gives a sense of progression and creates motivation to continue playing, as each round can offer new things to try. There are also achievements and small goals in each game mode, such as completing the course within a certain time or with a certain number of strokes, which means that you always feel like there is something new to strive for. Unlockable elements also serve as a reward for players who want to spend more time on the game, creating a natural incentive to explore both the standard courses and the Wacky Golf mode.

Everybody's Golf Hot Shots has many surprises that can completely change the game.

The courses in Everybody's Golf Hot Shots are charmingly designed and offer a balance between realism and fantasy. Some courses are traditional and focus on strategic shots, while others are more playful and chaotic. However, there is one clear weakness: the number of courses is quite limited. With only a dozen or so courses, it sometimes feels like you are playing the same environments over and over again, even though the variation in obstacles and layout compensates for this to some extent. For a game that tries to be a complete package and entertain the player for many hours, it feels like an area where the developers could have invested more. More courses would have provided an even richer experience and further increased the replay value, especially for those who are already familiar with the series and expect variety in the environments.

The multiplayer part is one of the game's strongest points. Local matches for up to four players work smoothly, and the online mode offers opportunities for more participants and regular competitions. The social aspects keep the game feeling alive, and with the different game modes, it never gets boring to play with friends or against strangers online. Tournaments and the reward system, with unlockable items, help keep motivation high and give the player a sense of progression. It's also fun to try out different characters with unique abilities, as this creates small variations in play style and strategy.

Few things feel as satisfying as when the club meets the ball with perfect timing.

Graphically, the game is colourful and inviting. Detailed characters and courses combined with charming animations create an atmosphere that feels playful and light-hearted. The music and sound effects further enhance this feeling and make each round entertaining. Technically, the game runs smoothly on all platforms, with stable performance and short loading times, allowing the focus to be on gameplay rather than technical issues.

What really makes Everybody's Golf Hot Shots a strong title is how it balances simplicity and depth. It's easy to jump into a match and feel comfortable right away, but there are also opportunities for more strategic shots and precision play for those who want it. The Wacky Golf mode, with its absurd obstacles, provides an opportunity for laughter and playfulness with friends, while the standard mode satisfies those who want a more traditional golf experience. The many game modes, along with the reward system and unlockable items, keep the game feeling fresh and motivating.

At the same time, it's hard to ignore the game's flaws. The story is drawn out and often uninteresting, the cutscenes feel repetitive, and the voice actors have too few expressions, making some scenes feel repetitive. The limited number of courses means that the game sometimes feels a little short on variety, and it's easy to long for more challenges and environments to explore. Despite this, the core of the game is solid and entertaining, and the positive gaming experience outweighs these weaknesses.

The interludes are too drawn out and stiff, so it's best to skip them.

In summary, Everybody's Golf Hot Shots is charming, varied, and fun. The game successfully combines simple, accessible mechanics with depth and strategy, and the many game modes and unlockable items mean that there is always something new to discover. The Pac-Man guest, Wacky Golf obstacles, and different characters add variety and playfulness, while the multiplayer mode makes it easy to play with friends both locally and online. The lack of more courses and the drawn-out, sometimes uninteresting story detract somewhat from the overall impression, but Everybody's Golf Hot Shots is still a worthy return for the series and a title that will provide many hours of laughter, challenges, and little adventures on the colourful courses.