"Everybody at Purple Lamp is ready" to remake Disney Epic Mickey 2

Before the game releases in less than two weeks on pretty much every platform, we recently were able to take a closer look and even to play a little bit of Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, the remake of Warren Spector's classic, which released exclusively on the Wii 14 years ago. Now, Vienna-based Purple Lamp studio and publisher THQ Nordic have communicated all about what's new and improved in the new version, but in the interview below we asked game director Jason Mallett and designer Aleksandra Jarosz beyond that.

"Warren was involved from the very beginning and he had a lot of faith in us as a studio", Mallet recalls when asked about the original creator's involvement in the rebrushed game. "We specialise in 3D platformers [the studio released SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake last year] and at its heart, this game is a 3D platformer".

"It's also a bit of an immersive sim as Warren likes to say", the director continues in the video, "and also kind of a third person shooter now as well, and every single delivery went to Warren too and he gave us great feedback every single time. We were at D23 with him [this year] and he kept saying the game is a better version than his game -which I don't necessarily agree with- I just think it's 14 years later, but it's been a real honour to work with him. Also, the original art director, Rolf Mohr, was on it from the beginning with us, helping go through all the concepts and really making sure that we could provide fresh eyes on a really original vision without compromising that vision".

The game looks and plays much, much better as we can attest to, but as we work on our full Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed review, we had another thing to ask about, as its sequel became the elephant Dumbo in the room.

"So everybody at Purple Lamp is ready, and it's something we would really love to do", Mallet confirms. "It was a real pleasure working on Epic Mickey and, we can't say anything right now, but it would be amazing if we got the opportunity once again to do that".

