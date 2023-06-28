Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Everybody 1-2 Switch

Everybody 1-2 Switch shows off all its minigames in new trailer

The game launches this Friday.

HQ

Everybody 1-2 Switch is the sequel to 2017's 1-2 Switch, the party game that launched with Nintendo's hybrid console. While it might not have been the breakout hit that Wii Sports was, it proved popular enough and had some fun minigames.

Now the sequel is nearly upon us, and its bringing 17 new minigames for us to play. Samurai Sword Fight, Hide the Joy-Con, and more look like great ways to spend time with a few friends.

Everybody 1-2 Switch also supports up to 100 players on smart devices, meaning you don't necessarily have to have a number of Joy-Cons equal to your player count.

Everybody 1-2 Switch launches on the 30th of June.

HQ
Everybody 1-2 Switch

