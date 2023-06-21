Everybody 1-2 Switch gets ridiculous first look trailer

It's been a year since Imran Khan reported that Nintendo had basically finished a sequel to 1-2-Switch, but decided to halt the release after extremely negative feedback from playtesters. That's why many of us were very skeptical when Everybody 1-2 Switch was officially revealed earlier this month with a 30th of June release date. We only get a press release back then, but now it's time to see the game in action...kind of.

I say kind of because Nintendo's so-called "First Look" video for Everybody 1-2 Switch sure focuses a lot more on the 16 extremely eager content creators invited to play the game in Tokyo than the actual mini-games. Still, it gives a better understanding of what awaits if you buy the 1-2-Switch sequel next week, including how to play it on your phone and a quick look at some of the activities it'll offer.

Does this seem like another million-seller for Nintendo to you?