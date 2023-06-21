Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Everybody 1-2 Switch

Everybody 1-2 Switch gets ridiculous first look trailer

It might be telling we don't get to see much gameplay, but instead a focus on 16 exuberant content creators getting a free trip to Japan...

It's been a year since Imran Khan reported that Nintendo had basically finished a sequel to 1-2-Switch, but decided to halt the release after extremely negative feedback from playtesters. That's why many of us were very skeptical when Everybody 1-2 Switch was officially revealed earlier this month with a 30th of June release date. We only get a press release back then, but now it's time to see the game in action...kind of.

I say kind of because Nintendo's so-called "First Look" video for Everybody 1-2 Switch sure focuses a lot more on the 16 extremely eager content creators invited to play the game in Tokyo than the actual mini-games. Still, it gives a better understanding of what awaits if you buy the 1-2-Switch sequel next week, including how to play it on your phone and a quick look at some of the activities it'll offer.

Does this seem like another million-seller for Nintendo to you?

Everybody 1-2 Switch

