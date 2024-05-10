Every Xbox Game Studios game will launch on Game Pass on day one

HQ

While it is admittedly difficult to trust the word of Xbox brass these days with the many contradictory moves and efforts they have made in mind, especially following the closure of Arkane Austin, development end of Redfall, and the shut down of Tango Gameworks despite a "focus" on growing Xbox's portfolio in Japan and the East, Xbox president Sarah Bond has now confirmed that every first party game that the Xbox Game Studios family creates will land on Game Pass on day one.

Speaking with Bloomberg (transcribed by XboxEra), Bond specifically stated, "We know our core users love game pass, game pass is a gaming subscription, you get a whole portfolio of games, but importantly you get every single one of the games we build day one in game pass. And the quality and the breadth of those games has only been going up over time. And you're going to see some more really big games going into Game Pass later this year."

Bond was then asked if this will include Activision's portfolio, to which she replied, "Across the whole slate, across the whole slate, you're going to see some really amazing things. And keeping that as something that is really special for Xbox players is central to us."

It should be said that there have been reports and rumours as of late that Xbox brass have been discussing whether or not Call of Duty should debut on Game Pass, due to it potentially being a form of revenue loss because of its sheer size and following, but clearly Bond has shut these concerns down and affirmed now. Call of Duty will debut on Game Pass on day one, surely there's no possible way this statement can be misconstrued?