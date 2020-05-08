Every other EA console game sold is now digital

EA had some nice stats to reveal in its annual and quarterly report, and one of the statistics was tied to digitally sold video games. We all know this has been rising, and according to EA, every second Playstation 4 and Xbox One title is now sold digitally (49%).

The analyst and insider Daniel Ahmad revealed on Twitter that that "at the beginning of this gen, digital download only accounted for around 5-10% on average". Basically, it's been a massive increase in how people buy their games over the last few years, and we assume this isn't about to change the next generation.