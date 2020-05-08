LIVE

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Bleeding Edge - Mekko
Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news

Every other EA console game sold is now digital

Those enjoying EA games on console are seemingly turning to the digital storefronts more and more.

EA had some nice stats to reveal in its annual and quarterly report, and one of the statistics was tied to digitally sold video games. We all know this has been rising, and according to EA, every second Playstation 4 and Xbox One title is now sold digitally (49%).

The analyst and insider Daniel Ahmad revealed on Twitter that that "at the beginning of this gen, digital download only accounted for around 5-10% on average". Basically, it's been a massive increase in how people buy their games over the last few years, and we assume this isn't about to change the next generation.

Every other EA console game sold is now digital


Loading next content