"Every job that I've done has enabled me to do a character like Lune," says Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 actor Kirsty Rider

HQ

Acting on stage can be entirely different than bringing a character to life in a video game. Kirsty Rider, the actor behind Lune in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, made her video game debut with the character, but used all ten years of her prior acting experience to ensure she was ready for the role.

Speaking to us at Comicon Napoli alongside Resident Evil Requiem's Jane Perry, Rider explained how the tasks differ when acting for a game versus a theatrical production or TV show. "I feel very lucky, because I think one of the things about theatre is that you get to rehearse for, say, six weeks, and then you do the production for like eight weeks, so already that's a long time to practise my craft as an actor," Rider said.

"I think getting to do that over ten years has meant that I got to practice many times within the year, which I think a lot of actors struggle with, especially if they go to drama school and graduate," she continued. Still, Rider explains that there's a very particular set of skills required when doing a video game compared to other forms of acting.

"It's a very specific skill to be able to not have anyone around you, not be in costume, not have a set, be acting to someone through a glass who's sometimes giving you a completely dead read...there are a lot of actors who would maybe not enjoy or thrive doing that. So they are specific, but the craft of acting, I think every job that I've done has enabled me to do a character like Lune in a short, quick time."

Where you get weeks with a character in theatre, you still get a long amount of time for a video game, but that's because there's so much content. Rider describes it as being more "instinctual," with you only getting a few takes to nail a line. If you want to find out more about her experience bringing Lune to life, and get some thoughts from Jane Perry on her time in Resident Evil Requiem, take a look at the full interview below: