Every fifth Cyberpunk 2077 owner has bought Phantom Liberty

It seems like the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion Phantom Liberty has had a really great start, as CD Projekt Red has now confirmed it has sold 4.3 million copies since the release two months ago. While that is very impressive by itself, CD Projekt Red also reveals this means it has a 20% attachment ratio.

This means that roughly every fifth buyer of Cyberpunk 2077 has purchased Phantom Liberty, which is a very high number, especially considered the limited time. We recommend you check out our review of the expansion to learn more about it.