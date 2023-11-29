Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Cyberpunk 2077

Every fifth Cyberpunk 2077 owner has bought Phantom Liberty

Over 4.3 million copies have been sold.

It seems like the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion Phantom Liberty has had a really great start, as CD Projekt Red has now confirmed it has sold 4.3 million copies since the release two months ago. While that is very impressive by itself, CD Projekt Red also reveals this means it has a 20% attachment ratio.

This means that roughly every fifth buyer of Cyberpunk 2077 has purchased Phantom Liberty, which is a very high number, especially considered the limited time. We recommend you check out our review of the expansion to learn more about it.

