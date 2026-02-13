Every FA Cup match you can watch this weekend with kick off times (fourth round)

HQ

The FA Cup fourth round takes place this weekend, following a Premier League midweek round in which Arsenal's draw against Brentford increased pressure from Manchester City, now four points behind.

However, now it's time to forget about the league race and focus on reaching round of 16 of the FA Cup, with some duels between Premier League and Championship teams starting Friday, February 13, and running until Monday February 16.

Some highlights include sixth tier Macclesfield FC, known giant-killers in the competition, taking on Brentford on Monday; and the Premier League duels between Aston Villa vs. Newcastle (airing on BBC) or Liverpool vs. Brighton. Here are all the FA Cup fourth round duels.

Friday, 13 February 2026



19:45 GMT: Hull City vs Chelsea



19:45 GMT: Wrexham vs Ipswich Town



Saturday, 14 February 2026



12:15 GMT: Burton Albion vs West Ham United



15:00 GMT: Burnley vs Mansfield Town



15:00 GMT: Manchester City vs Salford City



15:00 GMT: Norwich City vs West Bromwich Albion



15:00 GMT: Port Vale vs Bristol City



15:00 GMT: Southampton vs Leicester City



17:45 GMT: Aston Villa vs Newcastle United



20:00 GMT: Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion



Sunday, 15 February 2026



12:00 GMT: Birmingham City vs Leeds United



13:30 GMT: Grimsby Town vs Wolverhampton Wanderers



14:00 GMT: Oxford United vs Sunderland



14:00 GMT: Stoke City vs Fulham



16:30 GMT: Arsenal vs Wigan Athletic



Monday 16 February



19:30 GMT: Macclesfield FC vs Brentford



The fifth round of the FA Cup (round of 16) will take place on between March 6-8, quarter-finals on April 3-5, Semifinals around April 25, and the FA Cup final will be on May 16.