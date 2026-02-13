Every FA Cup match you can watch this weekend with kick off times (fourth round)
The FA Cup celebrates its fourth round this weekend.
The FA Cup fourth round takes place this weekend, following a Premier League midweek round in which Arsenal's draw against Brentford increased pressure from Manchester City, now four points behind.
However, now it's time to forget about the league race and focus on reaching round of 16 of the FA Cup, with some duels between Premier League and Championship teams starting Friday, February 13, and running until Monday February 16.
Some highlights include sixth tier Macclesfield FC, known giant-killers in the competition, taking on Brentford on Monday; and the Premier League duels between Aston Villa vs. Newcastle (airing on BBC) or Liverpool vs. Brighton. Here are all the FA Cup fourth round duels.
Friday, 13 February 2026
- 19:45 GMT: Hull City vs Chelsea
- 19:45 GMT: Wrexham vs Ipswich Town
Saturday, 14 February 2026
- 12:15 GMT: Burton Albion vs West Ham United
- 15:00 GMT: Burnley vs Mansfield Town
- 15:00 GMT: Manchester City vs Salford City
- 15:00 GMT: Norwich City vs West Bromwich Albion
- 15:00 GMT: Port Vale vs Bristol City
- 15:00 GMT: Southampton vs Leicester City
- 17:45 GMT: Aston Villa vs Newcastle United
- 20:00 GMT: Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Sunday, 15 February 2026
- 12:00 GMT: Birmingham City vs Leeds United
- 13:30 GMT: Grimsby Town vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
- 14:00 GMT: Oxford United vs Sunderland
- 14:00 GMT: Stoke City vs Fulham
- 16:30 GMT: Arsenal vs Wigan Athletic
Monday 16 February
- 19:30 GMT: Macclesfield FC vs Brentford
The fifth round of the FA Cup (round of 16) will take place on between March 6-8, quarter-finals on April 3-5, Semifinals around April 25, and the FA Cup final will be on May 16.