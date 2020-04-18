Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
F1 2020

Every F1 2020 car rendered

Get front and side views of all the cars coming in the next instalment in the racing series, which is set to land in July.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the F1 season has been delayed just like every other motorsport event out there, however, Codemasters is going ahead with its next licensed game. F1 2020 was just announced with a short trailer highlighting the deluxe Michael Schumacher Edition of the game. While constructors users keep their cars out of the spotlight, the video game let us see new designs and liveries as never before.

That being the case, you can take a look at all F1 2020 cars accurately recreated in renders and enjoy the side and the front view of every car. What's more, the Deluxe Edition adds at least four classic cars driven by Schumacher. Take a look below:

All F1 2020 Cars - New design and liveries

F1 2020
Red Bull RB16 F1 2020
F1 2020
F1 2020
McLaren MCL35 F1 2020
F1 2020
F1 2020
Williams FW43 F1 2020
F1 2020
F1 2020
Haas VF2-20 F1 2020
F1 2020
F1 2020
Renault RS20 F1 2020
F1 2020
F1 2020
Mercedes W11 F1 2020
F1 2020
F1 2020
Racing Point RP20 F1 2020
F1 2020
F1 2020
Ferrari SF1000 F1 2020
F1 2020
F1 2020
Alpha Tauri AT01 F1 2020
F1 2020
F1 2020
Alfa Romeo C39 F1 2020
F1 2020

Classic Cars - F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher Edition

F1 2020
Ferrari F1 2000 - F1 2020
F1 2020
Benneton B195 F1 2020
F1 2020
Benetton B194 F1 2020
F1 2020
Jordan 191 F1 2020
F1 2020
Clásico 70 F1 2020

Related texts

Every F1 2020 car rendered

Every F1 2020 car rendered
NEWS. Written by Sergio Figueroa

Get front and side views of all the cars coming in the next instalment in the racing series, which is set to land in July.

Codemasters announces F1 2020

Codemasters announces F1 2020
NEWS. Written by Mike Holmes

The lightning-fast racing series is back for another lap around the track, with the next licensed entry due to land in July.



Loading next content