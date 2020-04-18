Every F1 2020 car rendered

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the F1 season has been delayed just like every other motorsport event out there, however, Codemasters is going ahead with its next licensed game. F1 2020 was just announced with a short trailer highlighting the deluxe Michael Schumacher Edition of the game. While constructors users keep their cars out of the spotlight, the video game let us see new designs and liveries as never before.
That being the case, you can take a look at all F1 2020 cars accurately recreated in renders and enjoy the side and the front view of every car. What's more, the Deluxe Edition adds at least four classic cars driven by Schumacher. Take a look below:
