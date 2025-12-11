Every Europa League match tonight: next rivals for Lyon, Aston Villa, Roma, Betis...

HQ

UEFA Europa League continues tonight, Thursday December 11, for the last matchday of the year, when the first qualified and eliminated teams could be confirmed. Lyon, Midtjylland, Aston Villa, Freiburg, Real Betis and Ferencvaros are at the top of the table.

The leader, Lyon, will receive the Dutch club Go Ahead Eagles, while the Danish side Midtjylland, who dropped points for the first time last matchday, will try to return to the top of the table defeating Genk, while Ferencváros, one of the four teams still unbeaten, receives Rangers in desperate need of points if they don't want to be eliminated today.

Other standout matches include Celtic vs. Roma, FCSB vs. Feyenoord, Nice vs. Braga, Aston Villa vs. Basel and GNK Dinamo vs. Real Betis.

Europa League matches on Thursday December 11:



Young Boys vs Lille: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Midtjylland vs Genk: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Utrecht vs Nottingham Forest: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Ferencváros vs Rangers: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



GNK Dinamo vs Real Betis: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Nice vs Braga: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Ludogorets vs PAOK: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Sturm Graz vs Crvena Zvezda: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Stuttgart vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Celtic vs Roma: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Porto vs Malmö: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Basel vs Aston Villa: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



FCSB vs Feyenoord: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Lyon vs Go Ahead Eagles: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Panathinaikos vs Viktoria Plzeň: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Celta vs Bologna: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Freiburg vs Salzburg: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Brann vs Fenerbahçe: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



