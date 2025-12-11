Every Europa League match tonight: next rivals for Lyon, Aston Villa, Roma, Betis...
Europa League's last matchday takes place tonight.
UEFA Europa League continues tonight, Thursday December 11, for the last matchday of the year, when the first qualified and eliminated teams could be confirmed. Lyon, Midtjylland, Aston Villa, Freiburg, Real Betis and Ferencvaros are at the top of the table.
The leader, Lyon, will receive the Dutch club Go Ahead Eagles, while the Danish side Midtjylland, who dropped points for the first time last matchday, will try to return to the top of the table defeating Genk, while Ferencváros, one of the four teams still unbeaten, receives Rangers in desperate need of points if they don't want to be eliminated today.
Other standout matches include Celtic vs. Roma, FCSB vs. Feyenoord, Nice vs. Braga, Aston Villa vs. Basel and GNK Dinamo vs. Real Betis.
Europa League matches on Thursday December 11:
- Young Boys vs Lille: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Midtjylland vs Genk: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Utrecht vs Nottingham Forest: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Ferencváros vs Rangers: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- GNK Dinamo vs Real Betis: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Nice vs Braga: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Ludogorets vs PAOK: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Sturm Graz vs Crvena Zvezda: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Stuttgart vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Celtic vs Roma: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Porto vs Malmö: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Basel vs Aston Villa: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- FCSB vs Feyenoord: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Lyon vs Go Ahead Eagles: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Panathinaikos vs Viktoria Plzeň: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Celta vs Bologna: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Freiburg vs Salzburg: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Brann vs Fenerbahçe: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
Are you following any Europa League team this year?