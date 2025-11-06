Sports
Every Europa League match today, Thursday November 6 (matchday 4)
Here are the fixtures in Europa League - league phase round 4/8.
UEFA Europa League continues on Thursday, reaching the halfway point of the league phase. The first of two rounds in November (with an international break in between), this month we will begin to have a good idea of how the league phase table will look like.
Remember that the league phase ends in January 2026, with the best eight teams in the league qualifying for round of 16. Every match matters... and every goal counts, perhaps more than in any other competition.
These are all the matches to be held this evening in UEFA Europa League:
UEFA Europa League matches on Thursday, November 6
Matches at 18:45, 17:45 GMT
- Salzburg vs Go Ahead Eagles
- Basel vs FCSB
- Midtjylland vs Celtic
- Utrecht vs Porto
- Crvena Zvezda vs Lille
- GNK Dinamo vs Celta
- Malmö vs Panathinaikos
- Nice vs Freiburg
- Sturm Graz vs Nottingham Forest
Matches at 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv
- Bologna vs Brann
- Viktoria Plzeň vs Fenerbahçe
- Ferencváros vs Ludogorets
- PAOK vs Young Boys
- Rangers vs Roma
- Real Betis vs Lyon
- Braga vs Genk
- Stuttgart vs Feyenoord
