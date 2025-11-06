Every Europa League match today, Thursday November 6 (matchday 4)

HQ

UEFA Europa League continues on Thursday, reaching the halfway point of the league phase. The first of two rounds in November (with an international break in between), this month we will begin to have a good idea of how the league phase table will look like.

Remember that the league phase ends in January 2026, with the best eight teams in the league qualifying for round of 16. Every match matters... and every goal counts, perhaps more than in any other competition.

These are all the matches to be held this evening in UEFA Europa League:

UEFA Europa League matches on Thursday, November 6

Matches at 18:45, 17:45 GMT



Salzburg vs Go Ahead Eagles



Basel vs FCSB



Midtjylland vs Celtic



Utrecht vs Porto



Crvena Zvezda vs Lille



GNK Dinamo vs Celta



Malmö vs Panathinaikos



Nice vs Freiburg



Sturm Graz vs Nottingham Forest



Matches at 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv



Bologna vs Brann



Viktoria Plzeň vs Fenerbahçe



Ferencváros vs Ludogorets



PAOK vs Young Boys



Rangers vs Roma



Real Betis vs Lyon



Braga vs Genk



Stuttgart vs Feyenoord



Will you be watching any Europa League matches this week?