Every decision you make in King's Bounty II affects the game and world

King's Bounty II, the anticipated sequel to 1C Entertainment's strategy RPG is launching in a few months, and ahead of that release, we've been fortunate enough to take a look at some new gameplay with added commentary from 1C's own Nikolay Baryshnikov. The gameplay showed off a further look at the title, including a look at combat, exploration, the environment and even how the choices you make impact the world and the opportunities that come your way.

"We have four ideals for our character," said Baryshnikov. "It's sort of like a similar system, which we had in games like KOTOR, you could be a Sith or a Jedi, or in Mass Effect, you know, good guy/bad guy. Here, our world is not black or white. It will have four different ideals, and we can level up in each four of them."

Baryshnikov continued, "Why is this important? Every creature, every NPC, every quest giver, pretty much everything, except for dead stone or grass in the game belongs to a specific ideal in the game. Once we cooperate with a specific ideal, we get either positive or negative effects."

"Every decision we make in the game changes quests, changes the world behaviour, changes our own character, perks, and changes tactics on the battlefield."

King's Bounty II is planned to release on August 24 on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, and for a further tease as to what you can expect, take a look at some new screenshots for the game below.