Every Conference League match today, Thursday November 6 (matchday 3)

Conference League reaches its halfway point on Thursday, November 6, with round three of six, the first of two matchdays in November, so we will soon start seeing how the league phase table will look like, with the best teams consolidated at the top of the table.

Remember that the league phase ends in December (unlike Europa League and Champions League, running until January), with the best eight teams in the league qualifying for round of 16.

These are all the matches to be held this evening in UEFA Conference League:

Matches at 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Shakhtar vs Breiðablik



Sparta Praha vs Raków



Mainz vs Fiorentina



Celje vs Legia Warszawa



KuPS Kuopio vs Slovan Bratislava



AEK Athens vs Shamrock Rovers



Samsunspor vs Hamrun Spartans



AEK Larnaca vs Aberdeen



Noah vs Sigma Olomouc



Matches at 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



SK Rapid vs Universitatea Craiova



Dynamo Kyiv vs Zrinjski



Crystal Palace vs AZ Alkmaar



Rayo Vallecano vs Lech Poznań



Lincoln Red Imps vs Rijeka



Shkëndija vs Jagiellonia



Häcken vs Strasbourg



Lausanne-Sport vs Omonoia



Shelbourne vs Drita



Will you be watching any Conference League matches this week?