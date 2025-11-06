Sports
Every Conference League match today, Thursday November 6 (matchday 3)
Here are the fixtures in Conference League - league phase round 3/6.
Conference League reaches its halfway point on Thursday, November 6, with round three of six, the first of two matchdays in November, so we will soon start seeing how the league phase table will look like, with the best teams consolidated at the top of the table.
Remember that the league phase ends in December (unlike Europa League and Champions League, running until January), with the best eight teams in the league qualifying for round of 16.
These are all the matches to be held this evening in UEFA Conference League:
Matches at 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Shakhtar vs Breiðablik
- Sparta Praha vs Raków
- Mainz vs Fiorentina
- Celje vs Legia Warszawa
- KuPS Kuopio vs Slovan Bratislava
- AEK Athens vs Shamrock Rovers
- Samsunspor vs Hamrun Spartans
- AEK Larnaca vs Aberdeen
- Noah vs Sigma Olomouc
Matches at 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- SK Rapid vs Universitatea Craiova
- Dynamo Kyiv vs Zrinjski
- Crystal Palace vs AZ Alkmaar
- Rayo Vallecano vs Lech Poznań
- Lincoln Red Imps vs Rijeka
- Shkëndija vs Jagiellonia
- Häcken vs Strasbourg
- Lausanne-Sport vs Omonoia
- Shelbourne vs Drita
