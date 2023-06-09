Every announcement from last night's Devolver Digital

HQ

The Devolver Digital event last night took place a little late for us folks across the pond, and so we didn't get a chance to cover the games live. However, in making up for that, we've listed all the announcements and showcases from Devolver's latest presentation so you can read about everything from last night in one place.

Devolver only showed off four games last night, which might be a bit disappointing if your favourite title from the acclaimed publisher didn't show up. Personally, I was hoping for more on Skate Story or Anger Foot, but we did get updates on a handful of other titles in the short but sweet showcase.

One of the new games to be shown off was Baby Steps, a literal walking simulator. From the information we've got so far on the new game from the Ape Out and QWOP creators, we will have to guide our protagonist through every move they make in Baby Steps.

We'll also have to deal with some frustrating challenges along the way, as we guide the former loser Nate to realising he can actually do something with his life. This game looks like it's going to be as if not more difficult than Getting Over It, and will release on PC and PS5 in 2024.

Human Fall Flat 2 was our other big reveal. Another brand-new game from Devolver, this comes as a sequel to the 2016 puzzle hit Human Fall Flat. This time around, we'll be seeing some improved visuals, new levels, and customisable characters.

Human Fall Flat 2 will also allow us to complete levels with up to seven friends in co-op gameplay. Now all we need to do is find seven friends! No release window or date for this one, unfortunately, though we're expecting to hear more in the future.

The Talos Principle 2 also made an appearance, and while we did know about this one already thanks to the recent PlayStation Showcase, the latest trailer for the game gave us a look at its gameplay.

With new puzzles featuring some intriguing additional mechanics, including gravity manipulation and mind transference and the promise of a richer story this time around, fans of the original game are going to have a lot of refreshing additions in the sequel. It's planned for a 2023 release still on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Finally, we got a look at Wizard With a Gun, another game that we knew about previously but had managed to pique our interest with its initial reveal. Thanks to the latest trailer, we got another look at the world, gameplay, and more.

Wizard With a Gun takes place in a post-apocalyptic setting, where we play as a - you guessed it - wizard who also carries a firearm. As well as fighting off the twisted enemies in the game, you'll also have a base to run back home, where you can make use of the resources you gather to craft enchanted bullets, new weapons, and more to help you out in the world. A singleplayer demo for Wizard With a Gun was also made available on Steam after the showcase.

That's everything from Devolver Digital, what did you think of the showcase and which game are you looking forward to most?