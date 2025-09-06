Everwind Preview: Minecraft meets Forever Skies

HQ

If you're seeing the name Everwind and finding yourself unfamiliar with this game, despite also seeing screenshots and feeling as though you've seen this title before, it's probably because you have. Developer Enjoy Studio decided to rename Skyverse to Everwind earlier this year, all as part of an effort to ensure that the name better suited the vision they had in mind.

I bring this up because when I arrived in a closed off booth at Gamescom to attend a presentation of Everwind, I had a rather vicious sense of deja vu flood over me, a feeling that only subsided when it clicked that this was the same game that I first met in Germany at the Koelnmesse the year before (see my 2024 interview below).

Anyway, back to 2025 in Bohemia Interactive's booth. The lovely folk at Enjoy start the session by running through a brief presentation detailing how the game has changed in the past year, including referring to the console edition that was also announced in the spring. After a few moments, we get into a guided demo session, where the developers explain that the aim of Everwind is to simply explore and carve out your own adventure, one with an underlying mission to climb higher and higher into the sky to reach the distant isolated floating islands. No, we're not talking something akin to Avatar's Hallelujah Mountains that are connected with a dense array of vines. These floating islands are spread far apart, which is why it's vital that you have an airship to ferry you around and act as a base on this grand journey.

This ship is more than just a vessel too, it's an evolving hub that you can design and upgrade as and when you see fit in your own vision, assuming you have the resources and items necessary to do so. With a voxel design, expect a customisation and a building suite that somewhat resembles Minecraft with a Forever Skies twist, opening up a broad array of options that are easy to understand and master, albeit with the added caveat of some more intricate construction mechanics, like piping and ensuring a slate of machinery and core facilities function as intended. And this is key because if your airship isn't refined and equipped with the right features, it won't be able to increase its altitude enough to reach the higher islands where even rarer and more impactful loot and resources can be found.

So with the understanding that Everwind doesn't really play on a horizontal plane but more of a vertical one, in an almost Metroidvania fashion as many locations are locked away until you have the right tools to reach them, what is the benefit of actually visiting islands? This is where the adventure really takes shape, as you can find dungeons and hidden areas packed with enemies, traps, and exciting rewards, and to survive the threat they pose and overcome the danger, you'll need to use weapons and magic to fight in intense first-person action. Essentially, think of a voxel The Elder Scrolls game. And it's not easy or a walk in the park like Minecraft's action, as you will face enemies that are stronger, more armoured, and better equipped than you, leading you to have to flee and fight another day, find quirky ways to defeat them, or fall in combat. The latter is something you should want to avoid at all costs, as while you will respawn back on your airship, the same can't be said about your loot...

With a procedurally-generated world to explore meaning the adventure has next to no limits and the option to take on the adventure with friends in cooperative, Everwind is looking to be a rather exciting voxel RPG, something that will no doubt pique the interest of those who were heartbroken by Hytale's recent demise. This seems to be a game with plenty of depth and player agency, one where you set the precedent for the journey you want to undertake. If you're starting to age out of Minecraft or are intrigued by a blocky version of a The Elder Scrolls-like adventure, Enjoy Studio's project could be the game for you when it launches on PC and consoles in the future.