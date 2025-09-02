Everwild producer moves on to top position at Xbox Games Studios

HQ

Many people, including us, were disappointed when it was announced that work on Rare's title Everwild had been discontinued in July after a very long development process. This resulted in some heavyweights choosing to leave Rare, but others have stayed and rather climbed the career ladder.

This includes the game's executive producer Louise O'Connor, who has worked for Rare for 25 years (her first game was Conker's Bad Fur Day). Now VGC reports that she has been given an important role in the Microsoft team and now serves as chief of staff at Xbox Game Studios. There, she will once again work under Craig Duncan, who was previously the boss at Rare but has been the head of Xbox Games Studios since October 2024.

We can only speculate about what it will mean in the long run that two Rare executives are now leading Xbox Game Studios, we imagine it's reasonable to assume that the chances of a Banjo-Kazooie revival are greater now than ever before.