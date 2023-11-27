Everwild is still being in development

HQ

It's been almost a year since we heard anything official about Rare's next game, Everwild, which originally was announced 2019. There have been rumblings about a troubled development, and many people almost consider it an urban legend at this point.

But now we've gotten a tiny sign of life as the British developer Rare is currently looking for a Video Producer who shall "help craft ongoing video content for Sea of Thieves as well as Rare's next title, Everwild". Video content is usually something added late into the production, but at this point, we're just glad to hear that Rare is still working on Everwild and that it seems to be moving forward.

Very little is known about Everwild, but it is believed to be some kind of adventure-simulator, and rumors says it has no battles whatsoever. The VGC editor Andy Robinson said earlier this year that it will be at least somewhat Viva Piñata-like.

We highly doubt Everwild will be shown during The Game Awards next month, and a reasonable guess is that it will be released 2025 at the very earliest.