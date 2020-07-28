Everspace 2's release schedule updated

You're watching Advertisements

It looks like the development of the space shooter Everspace 2 is making steady progress, at least a new update on the Kickstarter site of the game suggests so. In addition to minor visual adjustments of the game's HUD, upcoming changes of the spaceships' flight behaviour (many of which were addressed by parts of the community) are described in the post in more detail.

Additionally, a few days ago Rockfish Games contacted us to re-review the updated release schedule of the space action game. In the press release, various milestones from the on-going production are roughly dated, on which the upcoming PR campaigns (and sales presumably) will be based.

The open beta will still take place in September, but there is no exact date for this opportunity just yet. The early access phase is slated to begin at an unknown date sometime in December, allowing customers to buy and play the early version of Everspace 2. During the first quarter of 2022, the project should be so far advanced that a public release might be considered.

If you can't wait that long, you can try out the free demo version of the raw alpha game experience on Steam right now. According to our PR partner Swordfish PR, over 90,000 people have already downloaded this demo.