Everspace 2's next expansion will debut this spring

Developer Rockfish Games has announced how it plans to expand the world of Everspace 2. It has just confirmed the next expansion for the major title, which is known as Wrath of the Ancients, and will take players to new star systems and enhanced existing ones to experience a new chapter of the storyline.

We're told that Wrath of the Ancients will see players battling it out against "alien enemies and ancient threats" as part of a new storyline that picks up after the main narrative of the game. The exact plot synopsis adds a bit of additional colour as to what the expansion will explore:

"Mysterious attacks have laid waste to human settlements in Cluster 34, destabilizing factions in power and stranding survivors. With this destruction, the uneasy peace between humankind and Okkar is threatened—space pilots will venture into the Okkar Homeworlds to discover the truth behind the threat before war reignites the DMZ."

Wrath of the Ancients will not just improve a collection of existing star systems, but it will take players to four new ones too via introduced warp gates. We'll be able to head to the Okkar homeworlds and Aethon too, and even uncover additional secrets and goodies that are located in Cluster 34. Of course, these new areas will harbour fresh enemies and new gear and weapons to discover as well.

While you can see the announcement trailer for Everspace 2's Wrath of the Ancients expansion below, you can check it out on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox this spring when it makes its grand arrival. As per the exact date, Rockfish has yet to confirm this.