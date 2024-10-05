HQ

Have you ever been inside a whale? Most people would probably say no, unless they're Pinocchio or part of a Bible story. But I have! Not literally, of course - but I have immersed myself in the new expansion for Everspace 2, called Titans. I loved the main game and was excited to see if this expansion could live up to my expectations. So, let's dive in and see if Everspace 2: Titans has something to offer.

Everspace 2 is an action-packed space shooter where you pilot a ship through intense and thrilling battles in outer space. I quite liked the main game as it captured exactly the feeling I've been missing since Freelancer, another cosmic shooter very similar in both structure and design. After completing Everspace 2, however, I was left a little empty-handed. Other than collecting cool equipment and making your ship more deadly, there wasn't much content left, especially when it came to story.

The focus after the main game has been on collecting "phat loot", which was also emphasised in the free Incursions expansion that introduced rifts in space. Here you could fly into a rift and fight hordes of enemies to get even more loot. While it was cool at first, it quickly lost its lustre for me. Once you've fought through the challenges, you're left with piles of material that can potentially upgrade your ship. But for me it wasn't enough. By the time you reach level 30, there's not much left to explore or develop. The ship's abilities peak, and then you're caught in a loop of hunting for equipment.

That's why I was happy that the Titans expansion finally brings something new to the table - a fresh story. The expansion is divided into two parts. In the first part, you meet a female scientist who asks you to scan giant skeletons in different star systems. It soon turns out that these skeletons are from giant whale-like aliens, which you then have to investigate further. This is why the expansion is named Titans. Ultimately, you are swallowed by one of these giant whales and must navigate around inside its body, fighting against its "immune system" while completing various tasks.

This is where things start to get exciting - until it all suddenly stops. Yes, you heard that right. After exploring and battling inside the whale, you find a pearl that you can take back to the scientist. She cleans it so you can access even more loot and then the story ends. It feels incomplete, like something is missing. The whole focus shifts back to the loot hunt, which I personally find a bit tiring.

Fortunately, there is another part of the expansion that offers a little more depth. Here you are contacted by a mysterious agent who wants your help to investigate a giant spaceship that has been hijacked by a group of rogues. Your task is to protect the ship's cargo and prevent it from wreaking havoc on neighbouring planets. Along with a fleet of other spaceships, you must make sure the ship doesn't run amok. This part of the story feels more exciting and very reminiscent of the epic tales from the main game.

But again, the expansion trips over itself. After several battles against the big ship, you keep encountering the same scenarios where you have to solve two or three tasks and get rewarded with loot. And just when you think the story will take a turn or reach some kind of climax, it all ends abruptly again with no real closure. It leaves an empty feeling, as if the game doesn't really know where it wants to go. When the player has already reached level 30 and has seen most of what Everspace 2 has to offer, the lack of closure is even more frustrating.

What's left is just repetition of the same scenarios to get more loot, but honestly, it feels like a waste of time. Rockfish Games, the developers of the game, could have at least added some extra levels or new progression for players who have reached level 30. As it stands, there is very little new for experienced captains, making the expansion a rather thin serving. Another disappointment is the lack of new game mechanics. The only thing new in Titans are some legendary weapons and equipment, which, admittedly, are pretty cool. But there's a problem: you can only equip your ship with two legendary weapons at a time, which means that once you find something you really love, you're rarely tempted to replace it. This takes a bit of the thrill out of collecting new gear, as I found myself keeping the same weapons throughout the expansion.

It's a shame that Everspace 2: Titans doesn't offer more for us seasoned players. I understand that Rockfish Games is a smaller studio, but I had hoped that this expansion would give us something more to play with. Personally, I think that Titans should have been free and that a really rich expansion should have offered something more substantial for players.

I completed Titans in about four or five hours, and after that there wasn't much else to do except collect loot - and 99% of it wasn't useful anyway. It's a bit sad, and I really hope that future expansions will offer more content for those of us who want to take our powerful spaceships to the next level. I want to be able to improve my ship in ways that go beyond just collecting new equipment, which the game already has plenty of.

On the positive side, however, I will mention the graphics in Everspace 2: Titans, which are just as beautiful and atmospheric as in the main game. The expansion features a couple of new planets and some new music that fits in well with the game's already strong atmosphere. The voice acting is also good and what little story there is is delivered with conviction and quality.

But all in all, Titans is not a big win. If you're considering buying the expansion, I would recommend waiting until it's on sale. There simply isn't enough content to justify the price and that's a shame. As a fan of the main game, I'm disappointed and I think others who have spent many hours playing Everspace 2 will feel the same. Let's hope that future expansions have more to offer.