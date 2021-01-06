Everspace 2 now has a confirmed release date of January 18

You're watching Advertisements

Everspace 2, a wildly ambitious space shooter, was scheduled to launch back in December last year, but was pushed back due to the release of Cyberpunk 2077. When the delay was first announced, Rockfish Games confirmed that the game would be releasing in January 2021, but no exact date was revealed. Now Rockfish has confirmed that the game will be making its Early Access debut on GoG and Steam on January 18.

A blog post revealing the revised date detailed more about the Early Access version, and said: "Priced at €37.99 / $39.99 / £31.99, the game will launch in English with professional voice acting for the first 12+ hours of the story campaign and several side missions that take place in the first two star systems of the final game. The initial version will be good for at least 25 hours of gameplay, while introducing pilots to EVERSPACE 2's core gameplay mechanics of space combat, exploration, mining, puzzle-solving, traveling, trading, itemization, crafting, ship customization, player and companion perks. You'll be spending all that time in five different player ship subclasses. Lots to play with!"

If you're interested in checking out the game before January 18, then you can download the free demo on the storefront of your choice.

