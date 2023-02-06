Everspace 2 is leaving Early Access in April

HQ

Rockfish Games has announced that the time has come for Everspace 2 to leave behind Early Access and to debut as a full title. The open world looter-shooter will be coming to PC in its 1.0 version on April 6, and will then be debuting on consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series) sometime in the summer.

As stated in a press release, we're told that the developer has pivoted away from last-gen consoles as its "vision for Everspace 2 has taken us beyond the limitations of previous generation consoles", and that attempts to satisfy fans on PS4 and Xbox One wouldn't be possible to achieve due to being unable to deliver on promised quality.

Looking toward the PC release in April, Rockfish has stated that Everspace 2 will be getting a whole slew of features and additions to mark this milestone. This includes more enemies, rewards, challenges, equipment types, perks, better customisation options, more boss fights, a new trading map, polished cinematics, and even another companion and a whole extra star system to be able to explore.

With all of these additions in mind, Rockfish has also decided to raise the price of the game, meaning Everspace 2 will now cost $49.99 and not the previous $39.99. For those looking for further information about the PS5 and Xbox Series editions, we're told that more information will be announced on April 6.