Everspace 2 arrives on PlayStation and Xbox next month

Rockfish Games has confirmed the exact launch date for the console versions of the space action title, Everspace 2. Previously known to be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series platforms in the summer, the developer has now announced the precise date, with this being in August.

Specifically, Everspace 2 will be coming to consoles on August 15, 2023, and to really excite the Xbox gamers out there, we can even look forward to Everspace 2 debuting on console as a day one launch for Xbox Game Pass.

As for PlayStation players, while it won't debut as part of the PS Plus library, those who subscribe to that service will get a 20% discount on the game, with Everspace 2 retailing on both consoles for £49.99 / €49.99.

On the topic of PlayStation, we are told that the game will be utilising the power of the DualSense controller and will be offering haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and speakers features. Both Xbox and PlayStation players will also be glad to hear that the game will run in a silky smooth 60 FPS come launch as well.

With the game debuting on these two platforms on August 15, 2023, you can check out the console release date trailer below. And for those wondering about a physical console release, Everspace 2 will be getting one, but this is planned for October 3, 2023, and will feature a steelbook, a 64-page mini artbook, and a digital soundtrack download.