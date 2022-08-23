Everslaught Invasion, a solo or co-op action game for Meta Quest 2

Fast Travel Games has unveiled Everslaught Invasion, a VR action game developed exclusively for Meta Quest 2, which will be shown to the public for the first time in its full version at Gamescom 2022.

The game puts you in the shoes of a warrior of the Cleric order, fighting to stop the unstoppable advance of the zombie-like horde of the Corrupted. The game can be enjoyed solo or in co-op mode with another Meta Quest 2 user, and will feature a deep progression system and frantic movement thanks to the use of an extendable grappling hook. And, of course, a rich arsenal of melee and ranged weapons that can be used depending on which of the three different character classes you choose: Warrior, Rogue or Vanguard.

We look forward to bringing you more details in the coming days when we get to try out Everslaught Invasion first hand at the Cologne fair.

Here are a few screenshots of the game, as well as a teaser trailer.