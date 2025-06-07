Everdeep Aurora is coming to PC and Switch next month

It was just confirmed at the Wholesome Games Direct show that developer Nautilus Games will be looking to launch its adventure game Everdeep Aurora on PC and Nintendo Switch (1 not 2) in July.

The game revolves around the kitten known as Shell, who utilises a drill to dig through subterranean depths in an effort of finding her lost mother. Designed as a 2D game that is completely devoid of combat, this is all about venturing deeper and deeper to uncover dark secrets hidden within the rocks.

Everdeep Aurora is slated to launch on PC (via Steam) and Switch on July 10, and there are plans to launch a demo for the game soon as part of Steam Next Fest.