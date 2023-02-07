Evercade promises "at least" 14 game collections before March 2024

HQ

If you are into retro gaming, chances are you are familiar with the Evercade EXP (if not, check out our review). It's a portable unit that can also be hooked up to your TV to enjoy classic titles that was released during an era when loot boxes, micro transactions, live service, cosmetic skins and patches wasn't invented yet. Basically finished games without any noticeable bugs, meant to be enjoyed forever, all delivered on cartidge in a plastic box with a manual. Like it used to be.

So far, Evercade has delivered a pretty impressive line-up of companies onboard and supporting the unit (like Atari, Bandai Namco and Capcom) and it seems like they have no plan to slow down either. Starting now and up until February 2024, they promises "at least" 14 game collections, with The C64 Collection 2 and Toaplan Arcade 2 launching first in April. One of the upcoming collections is also promised to have Amiga games.

Trailers for The C64 Collection 2 and Toaplan Arcade 2 can be found below. Are you into retro gaming and have you tried Evercade?

