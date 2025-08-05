Evercade gets a dose of Rare nostalgia this November

HQ

Blaze Entertainment has revealed that the next Evercade cartridge will be a tribute to Rare, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. The collection, called Rare Collection 1, will be released on November 1 and will be available for pre-order starting November 30. The price? Around $30, quite a fair deal for a cosy dose of nostalgia in a premium package.

The collection features twelve games, mainly from Rare's early years when they published under the name Ultimate: Play the Game. Among the titles are classics like Jetpac, Knight Lore, and Battletoads. This also marks the first time ever that ZX Spectrum games will be playable on an Evercade cartridge. As usual, a full-colour manual is included, and the games will work on the Evercade VS, Evercade EXP, Evercade Alpha, and HyperMegaTech Super Pocket.

The included games are:

"Atic Atac (ZX Spectrum), Gunfright (ZX Spectrum), Jetpac (ZX Spectrum), Knight Lore (ZX Spectrum), Lunar Jetman (ZX Spectrum), Sabre Wulf (ZX Spectrum), Underwurlde (C64), Cobra Triangle (8-bit console), R.C. Pro-Am (8-bit console), Battletoads (8-bit console), Conker's Pocket Tales (Handheld), and Battletoads Arcade (Arcade)."

Own an Evercade? Will you be picking up this Rare collection?