Ever wondered what the smart phone of the future might look like?

It's pretty hard to believe that it hasn't even been 15 years since Steve Jobs first unveiled the iPhone to the world. Sure, it wasn't the very first touch screen smartphone, but it's the one that revolutionised the industry and it established many core conventions that are still around today. Since then we've seen a variety of changes arrive over the years as a standard for these types of devices. Apple has said goodbye to the 3.5mm jack, for example, and screen sizes have grown significantly with the average device presently having around a 6-inch screen.

With all of that change happening in the last decade and a half, just what exactly will the smartphone of the future look like? This is something that Buymobiles has strived to investigate and it has made some pretty interesting findings. According to the mobile reseller, our future smartphones will include a self-healing (perfect for those who are clumsy like us), a flexible frame just like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, and a holographic display. For this study, Buymobiles examined the search volume and number of articles written for features over the last two years.

Jess Canning, Mobile Phone Expert at Buymobiles, commented on the new research saying, "We were intrigued to see how this project would turn out as it's such a fascinating thing to try to predict, given the fast-paced, ever-changing nature of the mobile phone industry. With our mockup being based on comprehensive research on all the features that brands are looking to use, we are confident our designs won't be too far away from future smartphones.

You can take a look at what the phone of the future might look like below: