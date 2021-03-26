Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Ever wanted to know what the most popular Pokémon in your home country is?

The Toy Zone has the answer.

Thanks to the good guys over at The Toy Zone, we now have the answer to one of the burning questions that keeps us awake at night: What is the most popular Pokémon in our home country?

The team conducted a study to determine the most popular Gen 1 monster from each country and this compiled Google search data for related searches. It should be highlighted that it only takes Google as a search engine into account and the data was collected in February 2021.

It might not surprising to see that Pikachu is the overall most popular Pokémon given that it is the franchise's mascot, but there are a few unexpected results. Bug-type Pokémon Beedrill is Zambia's top pick, Fossil Pokémon Kabuto leads the way in Madagascar, and Gloom ranks first in Kenya.

You can take a look at the results below. Does your country's result surprise you?

Thanks, Nintendo Life.



