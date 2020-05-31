Ever Forward's first chapter is currently free on Steam

You're watching Advertisements

A few months ago, Pathea Games revealed upcoming puzzle-game Ever Forward. We are now in May and the title has just released on Steam.

Ever Forward is a colourful game in which you will have to help Maya escape the world she is trapped in "somewhere between reality and imagination". Fortunately, she is able to teleport and control gravity, which will come in handy during many in-game situations.

Its first chapter is now available for free on Valve's platform, so if you're interested in the game, you might want to check it out. And while it's downloading, why not take a look at the trailer below?