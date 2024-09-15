English
Penny's Big Breakaway

Evening Star has laid off some of its employees

Those in charge have wished the staff well in their next endeavours amongst industry cutbacks.

The developer of Penny's Big Breakaway, Evening Star, has laid off some its staff.

A small studio, they have laid off half a dozen employees, citing "volatile market conditions". This comes as Microsoft's total layoffs for the year exceed 2500 employees.

CTO Hunter Bridges said via X:

CEO Dave Padilla said on LinkedIn:

To be fair to Evening Star, they seem to be sending their employees off with support and good will.

Still, this is indicative of a wider and worrying trend in the industry, which continues to shrink amidst budget cuts and worries regarding the use of generative AI to replace employees (thanks, Eurogamer).

Penny's Big Breakaway

