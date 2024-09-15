Evening Star has laid off some of its employees

HQ

The developer of Penny's Big Breakaway, Evening Star, has laid off some its staff.

A small studio, they have laid off half a dozen employees, citing "volatile market conditions". This comes as Microsoft's total layoffs for the year exceed 2500 employees.

CTO Hunter Bridges said via X:

CEO Dave Padilla said on LinkedIn:

To be fair to Evening Star, they seem to be sending their employees off with support and good will.

Still, this is indicative of a wider and worrying trend in the industry, which continues to shrink amidst budget cuts and worries regarding the use of generative AI to replace employees (thanks, Eurogamer).