Evening Star has laid off some of its employees

The developer of Penny's Big Breakaway, Evening Star, has laid off some its staff.
A small studio, they have laid off half a dozen employees, citing "volatile market conditions". This comes as Microsoft's total layoffs for the year exceed 2500 employees.
CTO Hunter Bridges said via X:
CEO Dave Padilla said on LinkedIn:
To be fair to Evening Star, they seem to be sending their employees off with support and good will.
Still, this is indicative of a wider and worrying trend in the industry, which continues to shrink amidst budget cuts and worries regarding the use of generative AI to replace employees (thanks, Eurogamer).