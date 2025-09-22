Evenepoel wins time trial at the UCI Road World Championships for the third time in a row, wants to win a fourth next year

HQ

The UCI Road World Championships kicked off in style with an spectacular victory by Remco Evenepoel, who aims to conquer four time trials in a row. This competition, held between September 21 to 28 in Kigali, Rwanda, is the most prestigious individual prize for riders, who participate under their national flags instead of their usual Pro teams.

On Sunday, Evenepoel finished the 40 km course in 49:46, 1:14 ahead of runner-up Jay Vine. Third was another Belgian, Ilan Van Wilder. This victory makes Evenepoel the only World Champion in time trial to win three times or more, after Tony Martin, Fabian Cancellara, and Michael Rogers. And if he were to win it next year, he would be the only one to win four in a row. The Tour de France winner, Tadej Pogačar, finished fourth, only one second behind Van Wilder.

"It's a big honour for me to step-up there with Tony and Michael. Next year I guess I have to go for another one because I want to be the first one to get four in a row", Evenepoel said (via CyclingWeekly).

The UCI Road World Championships continues this week (the U-23 time trials on Monday, junior races on Tuesday). The Elite cyclists will race again on September 27 (women) and September 28 (men) for the Road Race, which was won by Pogačar last year.