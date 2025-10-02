Evenepoel conquers another European Championship in Drome-Ardèche

HQ

Remco Evenepoel has added another gold medal to a splendid year. Barely one week after his triumph in the Road World Championships time trial (his third victoty in a row) in Kigali, Rwanda, the Belgian has taken another victory at the UEC Road European Championship time trial, that took place in a 24km race in Drome-Ardèche, France.

Evenepoel had already achieved a "triple crown" in time trials: the World Time Trial Championships (thre times in 2023, 2024 and 2025), the Olympic Games Time Trial in Paris last year, and now a second European Time Trial Championships after one of his first major victories in 2019.

The 25-year-old Belgian from Soudal Quick-Step crossed the finish line in 28:26 seconds, 43 seconds ahead of Filippo Ganna and 1:08 ahead of Danish cyclist Niklas Larsen.

"I'm super happy to take another title... the wind was pretty strong, always on the head or a little bit on the side, so it was really difficult sometimes to control the bike and to take the corner properly, but I think we managed everything well", he said (via Cycling Weekly).