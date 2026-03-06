Even when the Lakers lose, LeBron James breaks new NBA records

HQ

Los Angeles Lakers is by no means having a good season: their four-win streak against Suns, Warriors, Kings, and Pelicans was interrupted by a 120-113 defeat to Denver Nuggets, leaving the LA team sixth in the Western Conference (37-25). LeBron James, however, continues to break new records in the NBA, during the season that many assume will be his last, at 41-years-old.

In Thursday's match, James scored 16 points, becoming the player with most field goals scored in NBA history, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's tally of 15,837 when he retired in 1989. LeBron James has achieved 15,838 field goals.

Tu put into perspective, the third player with more field goals in NBA history behind James and Abdul-Jabbar is Karl Malone with 13,528 field goals.

LeBron James talked about the feat: "Being mentioned with some of the greatest to ever play this game has always been humbling. I grew up watching, idolising a lot of the greats, and if I was able to be part of the NBA, I wanted to put myself in position that I can be named with some of the greats by doing something right."

LeBron James also holds the record for most points of all-time in the regular season, 38,388 points, since February 2023, also surpassing Abdul Jabbar. He is now at 43,127 points in the regular season. Last year, he became the first player to reach 50,000 points in regular season and post-season combined.