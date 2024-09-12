Even the summer of Sabrina Carpenter can't stop Taylor Swift's dominance

HQ

The MTV Video Music Awards took place last night and brought together many of the biggest and most promising stars from around the music world. Following a record-breaking summer, it seemed like Sabrina Carpenter would run away with the awards this year, but unfortunately a certain pop superstar is still very much alive and well.

Yep, despite Carpenter's Espresso being named Song of the Year, Taylor Swift ended up securing seven total awards for the event, including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Editing, and Song of the Summer.

The next big winners for the event were Eminem and Megan Thee Stallion, each of whom had just two awards to their names.

Do you believe that Swift should have won as many awards as she did?

This is an ad: