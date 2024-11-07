Even the PS5 Pro can't run Elden Ring at a stable 60fps

HQ

Elden Ring has become fairly infamous when it comes to console performance. While the game will remain mostly stable on modern machines (and even the previous gen it launched on), there are dips here and there, with getting a stable 60fps feeling like a small miracle.

Even the PS5 Pro, Sony's new beefy mid-gen console, can't achieve the feat. As per Eurogamer, despite the game getting a good performance boost, it'll often dip to the 50s and even 40s when running on quality mode.

Performance mode will understandably get you better frames, but it just goes to show that no matter what machine you're rocking, a FromSoftware game will put it through its paces. If you want a better overview of what the PS5 Pro is actually capable of, check out our full review here.